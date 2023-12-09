Matagumpay ang pagpupulong ng Kilusan ng Bagong Lipunan (KBL) kamakailan sa Mabalacat, Pampanga kasabay ng paglulunsad ng Search for Miss KBL at band competition.

Dumalo rin ang jukebox queen at dating vice governor ng Camarines Sur na si Ms. Imelda Papin.

Ang pagpupulong ng KBL na dinaluhan ng local at national politicians ay ginanap sa Royce Hotel. Nagwagi si Estephanie Ladignon ng Nueva Ecija bilang Miss KBL at ang Salinlaji Band naman ng Pampanga ang naging champion sa band competition.

Tinawag ni KBL national president Efren A Rafanan, na “resilient” ang lahat ng miyembro ng partido. Bilang pag-alala niya sa tinuran ni dating Pangulong Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr., nasambit niya ang: “In every dark hour of our national life, a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory.”

“As KBL members, you are part of a community that embodies hope in action. It’s in your unwavering commitment to the principles that define us, in your willingness to stand up for what is right and in your persistent efforts to create positive change ,” ani Rafanan.

Ang partido ay nakatakdang maging isang party list sa hinaharap, ayon sa mga opisyal nito.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni KBL vice president for North Luzon, Crisiljefv G. Garrido na, “United, we are stronger. Together, we possess an incredible wealth of knowledge, experience and passion. By supporting each other, sharing insights and lending a helping hand, we can overcome any obstacle that stands in our way.”

Kabilang sa naanyayahan sina President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at Vice President Sara Z. Duterte sa pagpupulong, at ang mga mensahe ay binasa ng kanilang mga kinatawan, gayon din ang kay Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr.

Nanawagan si Marcos sa mga KBL members “to stay dedicated to the Party’s mission and goals in every endeavor they undertake.”

“Let us all do our best to usher in an era of progress, peace and unity for our people and for the Bagong Pilipinas that we all want to build and cherish,” ayon pa sa Pangulo.

Sa kabilang banda, sinabi naman ni VP Duterte sa mga party members “to join hands with every nation builder to usher in a brighter future for our nation where no one is left behind, guided by our commitment to integrity, sincere service and love of country.”

Ayon kay Abalos, totoo umano sa “vision” nito ang KBL. “Helping build a prosperous and united nation founded on the principles of good governance, social justice and national development. You have continued to be the government’s trusted ally for 45 years,” aniya.

Marami rin sa mga dumalo ang humiling at nanawagan kay Papin na tumakbo bilang senador. Sa una’y nag-aatubili ang jukebox queen na pagbigyan ang kanyang mga supporter ngunit pinaunlakan din niya ang mga ito sa huli. “This country will be great again basta tayong lahat ay magkaisa,” aniya.

Inaasahang muling lalakas ang grupo kapag ito’y isang party list na.