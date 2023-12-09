GAB, Philracom lalong palalakasin horse racing

TINAPOS ni GAB Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin ang buwan ng Nobyembre sa produktibong pakikipagpulong kay Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) Chairman Aurelio “Reli” P. De Leon.

Tinalakay ng dalawang opisyal ang pagpapalakas pa ng industriya ng karera sa bansa.

Puspusan si GAB Chairman Clarin, sa pamamagitan ng Anti-Illegal Gambling Unit (AIGU), na tulungan ang Philracom na puksain ang paglaganap ng illegal bookie joints na nakakaapekto sa kita ng horse racing industry.

“The GAB is steadfast in ensuring that the betting aspect of the horse racing industry operates with the utmost transparency, integrity, and fairness,” ayon kay Clarin.

“This pledge, as part of the 3xPRO advocacy to promote, professionalize, and protect Philippine sports, ensures that horse racing betting operates at the highest standards, protecting the interests of the betting public and all stakeholders involved.”

(Elech Dawa)