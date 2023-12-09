Alden, Coco will be in the movie together

The bonggels of Alden Richards because his movies are being made one after another!

Before that was his successful movie with Julia Montes, ‘Five Breakups and a Romance’, which will be followed by the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, ‘Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story)’ where he is with the one and only Megastar Sharon Cuneta.

According to Alden, his work on ‘Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story)’ and ‘Five Breakups and a Romance’ overlapped, which helped for his mental health.

Before watching his movie with Megastar, he finished another movie and this is his movie with Heaven Peralejo.

‘Out of Order’ is its working title which is special for Alden because this is his first film as a director.

Alden is thankful to the boss of Viva who is his co-producer in the said movie Vic del Rosario because he was given full control in the movie.

Meanwhile, the entertainment media mentioned in the presscon of ‘Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story)’ that Coco Martin said that it was her dream to work with Alden.

“It’s my dream to be able to work,” said Alden.

He said it was because of Julia that he met Coco whom he called a ‘genuine person’.

The Kapamilya actor even told him that if he needs anything like advice, he should just call him.

And when asked if they have plans to work together on a project, Alden said, “I will give a teaser, like MMFF next year.”

Bonggels!