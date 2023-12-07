Tuloy ang bomba sa PLDT! Savannah Davison babalik sa High Speed Hitters

MANANATILING kokonekta para sa PLDT High Speed Hitters ang Filipino-Canadian spiker na si Savannah Davison sa All-Filipino Conference sa susunod na taon kahit pa man nalaglag ang koponan sa ika-limang pwesto sa eliminasyon sa 6th Premier Volleyball League (PVL) second All-Filipino tourney.

Siniguro ng 5-foot-8 outside hitter na patuloy itong bibirada para sa PLDT matapos pangunahan ang iskoring sa liga sa pagtala ng kabuuang 202 points mula sa 173 spikes, 22 blocks at pitong serves upang tapusin ang kampanya na may 7-4 marka sa kanyang unang kumperensiya sa liga.

“I’ll be back for a little, I’m not going to tell you how long, but I’m going to stay with PLDT for the next conference. So hopefully, it’s all growth from here on out,” wika ni Davison sa post-game interview sa fifth set na panalo ng PLDT kontra first All-Filipino runner-up Petro Gazz Angels sa 16-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 15-7 nitong Martes ng gabi.

Sa larong ito ay humarabas ng game-high 29 puntos si Davison mula sa 26 atake at tatlong blocks at kumpletuhin ang triple-double performance sa 15 excellent receptions at 10 excellent digs.

Bukod sa kanyang opensa ay maaasahan rin ang dating Division 1 US NCAA spiker mula University of Oklahoma at New Mexico State University pagdating sa depensa.

Kinapos lamang ang PLDT na makapasok sa Final Four matapos mabigo sa importanteng laro kontra hot-streaking at semifinalists Creamline Cool Smashers at Choco Mucho Flying Titans, gayundin sa Final Four teams na Chery Tiggo Crossovers at first-game laban sa Cignal HD Spikers.

“We’re definitely looking for a championship, so I think that’s the main goal,” bulalas ng dating two-time All-WAC first team, kung saan hindi pa nakakatikim ng podium finish ang koponan sapol nang lumahok noong 2021 Open Conference, habang tumapos ng dalawang beses na fourth place sa 2022 Invitational at first All-Filipino.

“It always should be, but just like I said, just progress, growth. I just want to go day by day, kind of get one percent better. I think it was just the entirety of it.”

