P30.1M tsongke, ‘tobats’ winasak

MAHIGIT sa P30 milyong halaga ng mga ilegal na droga ang winasak ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Western Visayas sa Barangay Bata, Bacolod City noong Miyerkoles.

Sa ulat, may kabuuang 4,346.4248 gramo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P29,908,835.66 at 1,358.9682 gramo ng marijuana na may halagang P226,947.69 ang sinunog sa crematorium sa isang sementeryo sa Acropolis City.

Alinsunod ito sa itinatakda ng Section 21 (Custody and Disposition of Confiscated, Seized, and/or Surrendered Dangerous Drugs, Plant Sources of Dangerous Drugs, Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals, Instruments/Paraphernalia and/or Laboratory Equipment) ng Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ayon kay Police Col. Noel Aliño, Bacolod City police director, nakumpis­ka ang mga winasak na ilegal na droga mula sa mga inilatag nilang operasyon sa lungsod at Negros Occidental.

Nagpasalamat naman si Director II Marjorie Ballesteros, assistant regional director ng PDEA-Western Visayas, dahil pinagamit ng may-ari ng crematorium ang kanilang pasilidad nang libre.

“As long as the temperature of the facility reaches 1,000 degrees Celsius, it guarantees that the illegal drugs will be destroyed,” paliwanag ni Ballesteros.

(Ronilo Dagos)