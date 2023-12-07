Maputing balat, mas maraming like

Mas maganda nga ba pag maputi?

Marami kasing mga Black Americans ang nais magpaputi ng balat o bleaching kung tawagin.

Pero ayon sa researchers mula Northwestern University, karamihan ng mga produktong pampaputi ay may mga lamang kemikal na maaaring mapanganib sa kalusugan.

Batay sa pag-aaral, daan daang tao kung saan mayorya ay Black women ang gumagamit ng skin lightening products nang hindi batid ang dala nitong harmful ingredients.

Isa na rito ang hydroquinone, na maaaring magdulot ng skin rashes, discoloration, swelling ng balat at marami pang iba.

“But sometimes it is used in the space of wanting lighter skin and the constructs of beauty compounded by light and dark skin. We’ve done other work in that space trying to understand why people might use these products,” ayon kay Dr. Roopal Kundu, founder at director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Ethnic Skin and Hair.

Ayon sa respondents, nakakaranas sila ng colorism o color bias.

Ito ang pagkakaroon ng inequality kung saan mas tinitignang maganda, may pinag-aralan, at katanggap tanggap sa lipunan ang mapuputi ang balat.

Karaniwan ding nakakaranas ng diskriminasyon ang mga may maitim na balat.

“Whiteness has been idealized. People of color don’t think about that. They just buy into expressing those ideals,” ayon kay Ronald Hall, isang professor mula Michigan State University professor na sumulat ng ilang articles at libro tungkol sa colorism.

Kaya naman para maiwasan ito, marami ang nagnanais na magkaroon ng maputing balat.

Pero nagbabala ang U.S. Food and Drug Administration laban sa mga illegally marketed at over-the-counter lightening products dahil sa toxic ingredients nito na maaaring magdulot ng permanent damage kung gagamitin ng mas mahabang panahon.

“This is an issue that every African American, every person of color knows and experiences. But people don’t want to talk about it, they want to pretend it doesn’t exist. So that, in effect, really sustains it. Once you confront it, then you can act on it,” pagtatapos ni Hall.

(Natalia Antonio)