Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Disyembre 8, 2023 – Biyernes
Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas
R01 – 4 My Sweet Valentine, 1 Shadow Oaks, 3 Durian
R02 – 2 Heavy Weight, 1 Home Court, 3 B Fit And Fabulous, 5 Tanging Ikaw
R03 – 8 Manlot Island, 5 Lucky Lucy, 7 Jack Of Clubs, 3 Gee’s Song
R04 – 7 Vavavoom, 4 Borrowed Heaven, 3 Amiable Maxinne, 8 El Mundo
R05 – 2 Swakto Power Duo, 9 Player Andri, 1 High Honours, 7 Hor Rots Hearts
R06 – 9 Adorable Felicia, 10 Tears Of Joy, 5 Private Dining, 3 Todo Pong
R07 – 9 Seven Of Diamonds, 8 Saoirse, 10 Go Gee Go, 2 Rain Rain Go Away
R08 – 11 Fortress, 3 Happy Maggie, 7 Gossips/Fast Sailing, 8 Smiling Lady
R09 – 11 Bocaue Rivertown, 3 Bucasgrande Island, 2 Alindog, 7 Jersey Crown
Solo Pick: Heavy Weight, Bocaue Rivertown
Longshot: Seven Of Diamonds