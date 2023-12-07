WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Disyembre 8, 2023 – Biyernes

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 4 My Sweet Valentine, 1 Shadow Oaks, 3 Durian

R02 – 2 Heavy Weight, 1 Home Court, 3 B Fit And Fabulous, 5 Tanging Ikaw

R03 – 8 Manlot Island, 5 Lucky Lucy, 7 Jack Of Clubs, 3 Gee’s Song

R04 – 7 Vavavoom, 4 Borrowed Heaven, 3 Amiable Maxinne, 8 El Mundo

R05 – 2 Swakto Power Duo, 9 Player Andri, 1 High Honours, 7 Hor Rots Hearts

R06 – 9 Adorable Felicia, 10 Tears Of Joy, 5 Private Dining, 3 Todo Pong

R07 – 9 Seven Of Diamonds, 8 Saoirse, 10 Go Gee Go, 2 Rain Rain Go Away

R08 – 11 Fortress, 3 Happy Maggie, 7 Gossips/Fast Sailing, 8 Smiling Lady

R09 – 11 Bocaue Rivertown, 3 Bucasgrande Island, 2 Alindog, 7 Jersey Crown

Solo Pick: Heavy Weight, Bocaue Rivertown

Longshot: Seven Of Diamonds

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP
Search
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante