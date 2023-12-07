4 major tourism award nakopo ng Pinas sa Dubai

Nakopo ng Pilipinas ang apat na major recognitions sa prestihiyosong 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA) sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates noong nakalipas na linggo.

Ayon sa Department of Tourism (DOT), ito ang unang pagkakataon na ang Pilipinas ay nakatanggap ng Global Tourism Resilience Award dahil sa pagpapakita ng “global leadership, pioneering vision, and innovation to overcome critical challenges and adversity.”

Bilang isa sa limang bansa at destinasyon sa mundo na binigyan ng inaugural award, sinabi ng WTA na ang Pilipinas at iba pang nagwagi ay magsisilbing benchmark para sa pinakamagaling sa turismo.

Nagwagi rin ang Pilipinas bilang World Leading City Destination for its capital, Manila sa unang pagkakataon.

Naidepensa rin ng Pilipinas ang titulo nito bilang World Leading Dive Destination at World Leading Beach Destination.

Sinabi ni Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco na ang global tourism resilience award ay isang pagpapakita ng hardwork ng gobyerno sa tourism development.

“We are elated and grateful that the Philippine tourism continues to soar to global prominence with tourists declaring their love for the Philippines as the undisputed World’s Leading Beach Destination and World’s Leading Dive Destination, and now World’s Leading City Destination, Manila,” ayon kay Frasco.

Nalaman na ang award ay tinanggap ni DOT Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano at Assistant Secretary Maria Rica Bueno na naging kinatawan ni Frasco sa awarding ceremony sa Dubai.

“As I said, the main asset is the people, and that is something that a lot of countries in the world don’t have. And it’s the people of the Philippines that make your tourism assets the most amazing,” ayon kay WTA President and Founder Graham Cooke.

Sinabi nito na ang ugali sa pagtatrabaho, ang ngiti at hospitality ng mga Pinoy ay itinuturing na global icons.

(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)