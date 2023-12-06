TOTOO nga ang kasabihan na ‘pag may tiyaga, may nilaga.

Napatunayan ito mismo ni Cris Vinz Corpuz Tomboc, isa sa dalawang top passer sa nursing board exam na nag-aral ng walo hanggang 12 oras araw-araw sa panahon ng kanyang review.

Sa kaniyang Facebook post, sinabi nito na naka-focus kasi siya sa goal na maging top passer sa nasabing exam.

Nakakuha siya ng rating na 91 percent, ka-tie si Aristotle Castronuevo mula sa Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM)

“I recall dedicating 8 to 12 hours daily to study during the review season, firmly focused on the goal of topping the boards. I adhered to a strict daily study schedule, mindful of every hour. I often reminded my friends that if I’m working hard, there’s someone out there working even harder, so I must strive to work the hardest.”

Sulit naman ang hirap na kaniyang naranasan matapos malaman ang resulta at makuha ang kaniyang gusto na maging isang top passer.

“The moment I saw the results, I was overwhelmed with joy, relief, gratitude, pride, and disbelief. I cried uncontrollably as I shared this moment with my family. I didn’t care about anything else. I felt

like I had won the lottery. I felt like I had conquered the world. I felt like I had earned this moment. I remembered all the hard work, commitment, dedication, and effort that I had put into my preparation.

I remembered all the support, encouragement, and guidance that I had received from my family, friends, and mentors. I realized that this was not just a lucky break, but a deserved reward. I’ve realized that this achievement is not merely the fulfillment of a dream, but a powerful affirmation of my potential. It marks the commencement of my journey in nursing,” ani Cris.

“I am forever grateful to the wonderful people who stood by me from day one,” ani Tomboc, ng Sultan Kudarat at grumadweyt na cum laude sa kursong Bachelor of Science in Nursing sa WVSU-La Paz.

(Carl Santiago)