SB19, dating management team nagkasundo na

Nagbunyi ang mga tagahanga ng SB19 na nasolusyunan na ang problemang kinasangkutan ng mga idolo nila.

Kapansin-pansin nga kamakailan na hindi ginagamit ng grupo ang pangalang SB19, at may mga show rin silang nakansela.

Sa Instagram ng SB19, pati na sa 1Z Entertainment ay mababasa nga ang statement tungkol sa pagkakaayos ng problemang ito.

Heto nga ang official statement.

“This is 1Z Entertainment.

“We formally announce that we have to come to an amicable agreement with ShowBT Philippines Corp. through a fair and equitable resolution.

“Thank you for your patience and unwavering support towards SB19 and 1Z Entertainment. Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin eagerly anticipate reconnecting with all of you in their upcoming endeavors. We can’t wait to see you all again soon.”

At siyempre, masayang-masaya ang mga tagahanga nila, pero ang tanong nga ng marami, ano kaya ang napag-usapan nila?

“Well, hopefully it is fair and equitable agreement that will not be for the disadvantaged of Mahalima, imagine how it caused so much pain to so many people that were impacted. You wouldn’t like to be in the same shoes with TAPE who lost their trademark to TVJ. SB19 is Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin and it was never about ShowBT.”

“Ano kaya ‘yung agreement nila? One, nabili kaya ng Mahalima ang SB19 from ShowBT to get away from their full grip. Two, like meron porsyento/hati din si ShowBT sa lahat ng kikitain ng Mahalima if they continue to use SB19. Three, our Mahalima just decided to change their name SB19.”

“So matutuloy na ‘yung Japan concert for sure! Napakagandang balita nito.”

“Ahhh I’m very happy to hear this information. We will always be here, waiting for you to comeback, we miss you so much our mahalima.”

“Mabuti na lang, buti na lang talagaaaaa, sobrang nakaka-miss na tawagin kayong SB19, kaya sobrang OA ko na naman ngayon. Sobrang nakakalambot lang talaga ng puso.”

“Let’s grow as we go for better future.”

“SB19, your comeback is nothing short of extraordinary. We are elated to see you reassert your group name and reunite with your fans. Your absence has been a source of longing, but our love for you has never wavered. We are here to support you, now and forever. Atin ang SB19. @officialsb19 #SB19 #MahalimaIsBack.”

Well, ano man ang napagkasunduan nila, ang maganda lang, malaya na uling magagamit, matatawag silang SB19. (Dondon Sermino)