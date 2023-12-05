TVJ panalo sa trademark case

Panalo sina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto at Joey de Leon sa laban nila sa Television and Production Exponents, Inc. o TAPE, Inc. sa pangalang ‘Eat Bulaga’ at ‘EB’.

Kinansela nga ng Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHIL) ang trademark registration ng TAPE, Inc. sa pangalang ‘Eat Bulaga’ at ‘EB’.

Ayon sa IPOPHIL, hindi umano napatunayan ng TAPE kung paano nila nabuo ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ mark.

At maayos naman umano na nailahad ng mga petitioners na sina Tito, Vic, Joey, kung paano nila nabuo ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ kaya mas pumabor sa kanila ang desisyon.

“Having sufficiently established how Petitioners coined the Eat Bulaga mark, it is Petitioners and not Respondent-Registrant who owns the mark. Considering that Petitioners are the owners, they have absolute and exclusive right to register the ‘Eat Bulaga’ mark and all the variations thereto, including the Subject mark (Eat Bulaga) and the EB mark under its name.

“Based on the foregoing and considering that Petitioners are the originator of the Eat Bulaga mark, this Bureau resolves the grand Petitioners petition to cancel Certificate of Registration No. 4-2011-005951 for the mark ‘Eat Bulaga’ for use on ‘paper, cardboard, and goods made from these materials, not included in other classes; printed matter, bookbinding material; photographs; stationery; adhesives for stationery or household purposes; artists materials; paint brushes…”

“Wherefore, premises considered, the instant Petition for Cancellation is hereby granted.”

“The Petitioners proved that it is the originator and owner of the contested Eat Bulaga mark. Petitioners’ explanation or story on How initially the idea of the Eat Bulaga mark came about, did seem believable and credible,” ayon pa rin sa desisyon ng IPOPHIL.

Tuwang-tuwa ang mga follower, supporter, tagahanga ng ‘E.A.T.’ o nina Tito, Vic, Joey, pati na ng iba pang mga co-host ng show na sina Maine Mendoza, Allan K, Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo, Paolo Ballesteros, at marami pang iba.

Heto naman ang mensahe ng kanilang mga fan:

