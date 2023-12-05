TAPE, Inc. ‘di pa natanggap kopya ng desisyon sa pagkatalo sa IPO case

Kahapon ay kumalat ang balitang panalo sina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon sa trademark cancellation case nila laban sa TAPE, Inc. na producer ng ‘Eat Bulaga’ noontime show nina Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis na napapanood sa GMA-7.

Sina Isko, Paolo ang dalawa sa mga pumalit sa TVJ, Legit Dabarkads bilang hosts ng ‘EB’ nang mag-resign ang mga ito sa TAPE, Inc.

Sa kasalukuyan, napapanood ang TVJ, Legit Dabarkads sa ‘E.A.T.’ sa TV5.

Kaagad naming tinawagan si Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque, ang legal counsel/spokesperson ng TAPE, Inc. para kunan ng pahayag kaugnay ng kanilang pagkatalo.

Sey ni Atty. Maggie, “Yes I read this news. TAPE’s handling lawyer for IPO cases, Atty. Siao, has not received a copy of said decision yet. But if this is true, under the rules TAPE can appeal this decision to the director of the BLA of IPO. If still unsatisfied with the decision of the director, they can still appeal it to the director general of the IPO. TAPE will avail of all legal actions/remedies to reverse this decision.”

‘Yun na! (Jun Lalin)