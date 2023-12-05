Nagsama-sama ang mga lider ng iba’t ibang partido politikal sa Kamara upang ihayag ang kanilang pagsuporta sa peace initiative ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“As the united voice of the House of Representatives, representing all political parties, we collectively express our unwavering support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s initiative for peace and national unity,” sabi ng joint statement ng mga political party na inilabas nitong Martes ni House Secretary General Reginald “Reggie” S. Velasco.

Ayon sa mga mambabatas ang mga hakbang na ginagawa ni Pangulong Marcos ay isang “historic move” at malaking hakbang upang maabot ang inaasam na kapayapaan at pag-unlad ng bansa.

“President Marcos’s call for peace transcends political boundaries and speaks to the core of our shared values as Filipinos. It is a call for understanding, cooperation, and collective action towards a future where every citizen can live in harmony and prosperity,” sabi ng mga lider ng mga partido sa inilabas na pahayag.

Ayon kay Velasco kasama sa mga nagpahayag ng suporta sa peace initiative ng Pangulo sina Senior Deputy Speaker at Pampanga Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., Majority Leader at Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe, at Agusan del Norte Rep. Jose “Joboy” S. Aquino II ng Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats; Rizal Rep. Michael John R. Duavit, Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan, at Quezon Rep. Mark Enverga ng Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC); Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, at Romblon Rep Eleandro Jesus “Budoy” Madrona ng Nacionalista Party (NP); Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, Antipolo City Rep. Robbie Puno, at Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia ng National Unity Party (NUP); Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan, at Barangay Health & Wellness (BHW) Partylist Rep. Angelica Natasha Co ng Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI); at Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco ng Partido Navoteño at iba pang kinatawan ng iba pang partido politikal ng Kamara.

Nauna rito, pinangunahan ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez ang paghahain ng House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) Nos. 19, 20, 21, at 22, na nagpapahayag ng pagsang-ayon sa inilabas na amnesty proclamation ni Pangulong Marcos.

Saklaw ng Amnesty Proclamations No. 403, 404, 405, at 406 ang mga miyembro ng Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army-National Democratic Front (CP-NPA-NDF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), at Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

Nais ni Speaker Romualdez na mapagtibay ng Kamara ang mga resolusyon bago ang Christmas break ng Kongreso.

“The timely adoption of these concurrent resolutions is attuned with the spirit of hope, peace, and joy that the Christmas season brings,” ani Speaker Romualdez, lider ng Kamara na mayroong mahigit 300 miyembro.

Sinimulan ng talakayin ng Committee on Justice ang House Concurrent Resolutions (HCR) Nos. 19, 20, 21, at 22 nitong Martes.

“Recognizing the complexities and challenges of this peace process, we pledge our support and commitment to contribute constructively to these negotiations. We are united in the belief that through dialogue, empathy, and mutual respect, we can overcome historical divides and build a more inclusive and peaceful nation,” sabi sa joint statement.

“We urge all Filipinos from every corner of our archipelago to join us in this noble pursuit. It is only through our joint efforts that we can turn the aspirations of peace, unity, and progress into reality,” apela ng mga ito.

“In solidarity, we commend President Marcos for his visionary leadership. Together, as a united House of Representatives and as one nation, we look forward to a future marked by peace, unity, and prosperity for all Filipinos,” saad ng mga lider ng iba’t ibang partido sa inilabas na pahayag.