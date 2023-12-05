NATAGPUAN sa Pilipinas ang pinakaunang naitalang buntis na megamouth shark sa mundo, ayon sa National Museum of the Philippines (NMP).

Sa inilabas na pahayag ng National Museum, ibinahagi nito na natagpuang patay ang isang buntis na megamouth shark (𝑀𝑒𝑔𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑠𝑚𝑎 𝑝𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑜𝑠) sa Barangay Ipil, Dipaculao, Aurora noong Nobyembre 14, 2023.

Pito ang anak ng nasabing pating at may haba itong 5.6 na metro.

“Necropsy was conducted on the mother megamouth shark and one of its pups by Dr. Princess Ann Tayag, Vet II of the Fisheries and Quarantine Unit of BFAR III with the supervision of Dr. AA Yaptinchay of Marine Wildlife Watch of the Philippines (MWWP) via video call from Manila,” ani National Museum sa post.

Samantala, sa tulong ni Dr. Nico Jose Leander mula sa BFAR III-RFRDC at sa koordinasyon ni Dr. Jo Marie Acebes ng Balyena.org, nailipat na sa NMP ang anim na natitirang megamouth shark pups para masuri at pag-aralan.

Ayon sa NMP, noong 1976 nang nadiskubre ang elusive megamouth shark na pinakamaliit sa tatlong species ng filter-feeding shark na kinabibilangan ng butanding at basking shark.

“The Philippines is one of the most important habitats for the megamouth shark, ranking number two globally, next to Taiwan, with the greatest number of reports for this species,” sabi ng museo.

Ikinalungkot naman ng museo na halos karamihan ng mga naitalang megamouth shark sa bansa ay mga patay.

“Unfortunately, the majority of the megamouth sharks recorded from the Philippines are from stranding and accidental capture in fishing gear resulting in the death of the animal,” dagdag pa ng National Museum.