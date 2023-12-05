Mark Magsayo level-up ang werpa sa mas mabigat na weight division

TATAPUSIN ni dating World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo ang kanyang two-fight losing skid sa pagtuntong sa mas mabigat na weight division kontra dating interim World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight challenger Isaac “Canelito” Avelar ng Mexico para sa 10-round junior lightweight bout sa Disyembre 9 sa Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California.

Aminado ang dating four-time amateur boxing titlist na mas komportable ito sa bagong dibisyon sa pangangalaga ni coach Marvin Somodio kasunod ng masaklap na pagkatalo kina American Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) para sa WBC interim 126-pound belt noong Marso 4 sa Toyota Arena sa Ontario, California sa unanimous decision at kay dating WBC titlist Rey Vargas (36-1, 22KOs) ng Mexico noong Hulyo 9, 2022 na nagresulta naman sa split decision.

“Coach Marvin (Somodio) and I have been working on numerous parts of my game. For instance, we are starting to pace ourselves better. I feel I’ll be stronger going into the later rounds with all the specialized conditioning we’ve been doing,” pahayag ni Magsayo.

“Moving up to junior lightweight will make a big difference making weight, I’ll be a lot stronger in this division. It’s been a great training camp and I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Matapos ang malinis na 24-sunod na panalo, kabilang ang 16 galing sa knockout, ay kinadyot ng kamalasan ang 27-anyos na tubong Tagbilaran City, Bohol kontra Vargas at Figueroa, matapos hindi madepensahan ang WBC 126 pounds na nasungkit kontra kay Gary Allen Russell, Jr. sa 12-round majority decision noong Enero 22, 2022.

Hindi nais na ipawalang-bahala ni Magsayo ang kakayanan ng 26-anyos na southpaw kahit na natikman nito ang anim na pagkatalo sa walong laban, kabilang ang TKO pagkatalo laban kay unbeaten Mexican Carlos Arteaga Orona noong Abril 1 para sa WBA Fedecentro 126 lbs belt.

“Avelar is a tough fighter and he’s been in the ring with some good fighters. He’s got a lot of heart and I know I’ll have to be at my best to come out on top. I have full confidence in my ability to win this fight. The plan will be to end the fight early, but I’m prepared to go the distance, if need be,” paliwanag ni Magsayo.

“I’m coming into this fight having fought some of the best fighters in boxing. My last three fights were all at the world class level. A victory will get me notoriety at 130 pounds, where I feel I can become a two-division world champion. So, this fight is very important to my career and I’m going to come out victorious.”

(Gerard Arce)