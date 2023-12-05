Konsi: Mga nasa likod ng pagsabog sa Marawi, panagutin!

MARIING kinondena ng 20th Sanggunian Panlungsod ng General Santos City ang nangyaring pagpapa­sabog sa loob ng university gym ng Mindanao State University-Marawi sa Lanao del Sur, noong Disyembre 3.

Isang resolusyon ang ipinasa ni SP committee on education chairperson Jane Rivera noong Lunes na komukondena sa karumaldumal na pangyayari.

Nanawagan din ang mambabatas sa mga awtoridad na panagutin sa batas ang mga nasa likod nito.

“I would like to move that this council should strongly condemn the violent incident at the MSU Marawi Gym on December 03, 2023, that took four innocent lives and injured more than 50 individuals. Theperpetrators of this crime must be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” ayon sa mambabatas.

Nagpaabot din ng pakikiramay si Rivera sa mga biktima ng madugong insidente.

“Another resolution should be passed to express deep condolences to the families of those who perished in this terror attack,” dagdag nito.