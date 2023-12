Nanawagan si House Committee on Dangerous Drugs chairperson at Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers na ibalik ang parusang kamatayan sa bansa matapos na bitayin ang dalawang Pilipino sa China.

“While we condemn in no uncertain terms any and all illegal drug activities, we urge the two houses of Congress to take a serious look at the reimpo-sition of the death penalty most especially on drug related offenses,” giit ni Barbers.

“Our kababayans convicted in foreign lands for drug trafficking are almost always executed while we extend kid gloves treatment if not VIP treat-ment to foreigners especially Chinese nationals who are apprehended and convicted of the same offense here,” paliwanag pa niya.

Sinabi ni Barbers na dapat ay kamatayan din ang parusa sa mga dayuhan na magdadala ng ipinagbabawal na gamot sa bansa.

“If other countries treat illegal drugs as a threat to their citizenry and the whole society, why are we so soft in treating this menace in our own terri-tory?” punto ni Barbers.

Paulit-ulit na inihahain ni Barbers ang naturang panukala. Sa kasalukuyan ang kanyang House Bill 1543 ay nakabinbin sa House Committee on Justice.

“China was firm in executing Filipinos yet we are being flooded with tons and tons of illegal drugs especially shabu from China. It is a wonder that while China was very very hard on drug trafficking, the drugs that come to our shores originate from its ports. Yet, we have yet to see one Chinese convict being executed to deter others from committing such heinous a crime,” ayon pa kay Barbers. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)