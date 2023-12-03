Evan Nelle, Archers umalma vs UP

PASIKLAB si Evan Nelle upang ipwersa ang De La Salle University sa winner-take-all Game 3 sa University of the Philippines tapos ng 82-60 win sa 86th UAAP men’s basketball tournament Game 3 Finals LInggo ng gabi sa Araneta Coliseum.

Kahit man naisantabi ang pagbuslo ng puntos ng 24-anyos na court general na tumapos lamang ng apat na puntos sa 2-of-12 shooting, naging malaking bagay ang 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals at 1 block, habang halos naging malinis ito sa pagpapatakbo ng opensa sa isang turnover lang

“It’s honestly overwhelming. What we have to stay grounded, jobs not done. Kudos to my team mates, they make me look good,” pahayag ni Nelle na nanatiling pinakamatagal na manlalarong naglaro sa La Salle sa 31 minuto at 29 segundo. “We just trust in each other. My coaches and teammates have trusted me to do my thing, and that was nice and a good win.”

Naging malaking dahilan sa panalo ng Taft-based squad ang three-point shots nina Francis Escandor, Joshua David at CJ Austria na tumapos ng 14, 12 at 11 puntos, ayon sa pagkakasunod. Lumista si Escandor ng 4-of-5 sa tres, habang may 4-of-6 si David at si Austria sa 2-of-5, kasama ang limang boards at dalawang assists.

“Coming to this game with a very big loss, we just really wanted to win every showdown, we really wanted to win,” saad ng forward na tubong Davao na si Escandor. “Our jobs are not finish. We have a great win today but after tonight we celebrate and we back to work.”

Nag-ambag si Kevin Quiambao ng halos double-double sa 13 rebs. at 9 pts.

Samantala, pormal na iginawad kay Quiambao ang MVP pagkatala ng averages na 16.7 point, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, at 1.9 steals. Gayundin ang Acer Player of the Season Award (30K), PS Bankable Player of the Season (50K), Hyundai Exceptional Player of the Season (P100K) at Toughest Player of the Season.

Pinagkaloob kay Francis ‘LeBron’ Lopez ng UP ang Rookie of the Year sa likod ng 9.0 pts. 6.3 rebs. at 2.0 asts.

Kasama ni Quiambao sa Mythical Five sina Rey Remogat ng university of the East (16.5ppg, 6.4rpgs, 7.9apg), Nelle (11.3ppg, 5.0rpg, 6.9rpg at 2.0spg), last season MVP Malick Diuof na may 12.1ppg, 13.2rpg, 1.2spg, 1.0bpg at L-Jay Gonzales ng Far Eastern University (14.8ppg, 7.8rpg, 3.1apg at 2.0spg).

(Gerard Arce)