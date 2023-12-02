Tuloy ang init! Jonathan Williams inangklahan Phoenix kontra Converge

Mga laro Libggo: (PhilSports Arena)

3 pm – Meralco vs NLEX

6:15 pm – Ginebra vs Dyip

SWABENG na-execute ng Phoenix Super LPG ang final play para ipreserba ang gabuhok na 99-98 win laban sa Converge sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup sa PhilSports Arena sa Pasig, Sabado.

Pagkatapos ng timeout ni Fuel Masters coach Jamike Jarin sa final 10 seconds, kinuha ni Jason Perkins ang bola sa sulok. Nang mag-collapse ang depensa ng FiberXers kay import Johnathan Williams, sinubuan ni Perkins ang pa-cut na si Ken Tuffin para sa layup na naging game-winner.

Malayo na sa target ang baseline jumper ni Aljun Melecio sa kabila.

Angat sa 5-1 ang Phoenix, nasa No. 2 sa likod ng 5-0 Magnolia.

“There were options in that play, but one of the options there was Ken if there was no other one to pass to,” paliwanag ni Jarin. “Good thing Perk saw it. There was some scramble on the back screen for J3 (Williams) annd fortunate for us Ken made the basket.”

Naghatakan sa 13 ties at 14 lead changes ang magkabila, tabla sa 27 sa first quarter, abante sa manipis na 48-47 ang Converge sa half at nagbuhol sa 70-70 pagkatapos ng third.

Naka-6 assists lang ang Phoenix sa first two quarters bago tumapos ng 17, 6 dito kay Williams palamuti sa kanyang 27 points at 16 rebounds. Nag-ambag ng 20 points si Perkins, 12 kay Ricci Rivero.

Humarabas ng 35 points si Tom Vodanovich, may 15 si Schonny Winston pero mailap ang panalo sa limang laro sa FiberXers.

(Vladi Eduarte)