Kinumpirma ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at Philippine Consulate General sa Guangzhou na dalawang Pinoy ang binitay ng China noong Nobyembre 24, 2023 dahil sa kasong drug trafficking.

“We offer our most sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. We respect the wishes of their families for privacy, and as such are withholding the identities of the two Filipinos,” ayon sa statement ng DFA.

“The Department likewise, deferred from immediately announcing this sad development pending receipt from the Chinese side of the formal notification of their execution,” dagdag pa ng ahensiya.

Sinabi ng DFA na tinulungan nila ang dalawa, sa pamamagitan ng Philippine Consulate General sa Guangzhou at ng Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs simula nang maaresto sila noong 2013 at sumalang sa paglilitis at pag-apela sa lower court matapos mahatulan at patawan ng parusang kamatayan noong 2016.

Ginawa rin aniya ng Philippine government ang pag-apela sa People’s Republic of China na maibaba sa life imprisonment ang sentensiya. Nagkaroon din umano ng high-level political representations sa kaso ng dalawang Pinoy.

“Our repeated appeals were consistent with the laws and values of our nation, which put the highest premium on human life. In the end, the Chinese government, citing their internal laws, upheld the conviction, and the Philippines must respect China’s criminal laws and legal processes,” saad sa statement ng DFA.

Ginastusan aniya ng ahensiya gamit ang Assistance to Nationals Fund para mabisita ng kanyang pamilya ang dalawang nakakulong na Pinoy sa Guangzhou.

Muling nagpaalala ang DFA ang mga Pinoy na gustong magbiyahe sa abroad na mag-ingat sa modus operandi ng mga drug syndicate na nagre-recruit sa mga inosenteng biyahero bilang drug mule at huwag papayag na magbitbit ng package na hindi nakikita ang laman o nainspeksiyon ito.