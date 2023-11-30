WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

R01 – 1 Victorious Angel, 4 Queen Bell

R02 – 5 Pharoah Bell, 3 King Hans, 4 Golden Sunrise, 7 Senyorita

R03 – 5 I Love Matty, 1 Action Rules, 3 Charm N Luck, 2 Kusing

R04 – 4 Sylvia Plath, 1 Bahandi/Moon Island, 6 Solomo Enni, 5 Sun Dance

R05 – 2 Ace Up, 3 Noir, 7 Boni Avenue, 9 Lady Of Peace

R06 – 8 Yabadabadur, 7 Lucky Julliane, 2 Christiano, 4 Celebrity

R07 – 7 Tatler Story, 5 Nicole’s Favorite, 10 Eyeshot, 6 Smiling Lady

R08 – 1 Gugma, 6 Mandatum, 7 Money For Gabriel, 13 Don’t Stop Believin

Solo Pick: Victorious Angel, I Love Matty, Yabadabadur

Longshot: Gugma

