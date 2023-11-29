Total Football Club bibira sa Supercup

SARIWA pa mula sa matagumpay na kampanya sa Philippine Youth Football League (YFL) kamakailan, target naman ngayon ng under-13 team ng Total Football Club (FC) ang titulo sa Bangkok International Supercup 2023 sa Disyembre 2-3 sa Thai FA National Training Centre sa Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.

Nagkampeon ang U13 squad ng Total FC sa YFL nang mangibabaw sa single round elimination sa nalikom na 40 points sa bisa ng 13 wins, isang draw at zero loss.

Lamang sila ng isang puntos sa Mendiola FC na may 39 sa likod ng 13-0-1 win-draw-loss record nang talunin sila ng Total FC, 2-0.

Sa pagkakataong ito, puntirya naman ng koponan ang kampeonato sa Supercup, lilipad pa-Bangkok ang tropa sa Disyembre 1.

“We know that it’s not going to be easy,” wika ni Total FC Team Manager Jeremy Vanguardia Tancangco. “But I have so much confidence in our players that they are up for this challenge and that they are hungry for a title to add to the one we had in the Philippine YFL.”

“This is the first time that Total FC will be seeing action abroad. But, even as first timers, we know they have what it takes to compete against the best in the region in their age brackets. This is a great opportunity to show that our Filipino youth athletes are world class,” dagdag nito.

Bukod sa U13 squad, sasabak din ang Total FC U9 at U11 teams sa Supercup, na lalahukan ng mga koponan mula Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia at Malaysia.

Bahagi ng under-13 team sina Luis Pible, Joseph Cenojas, Zaeous Cortez, Revir Deada, Daniel Guinto, Ethan Gile, Jasper Isagon, AJ Magabo, Zhaan Roquio, Darcy Sarmiento, Shem Salilig, MJ Silmaro, Theo Vegas, Limuel Tapia at Vince Villegas.

Ang koponan ay suportado Pacific Paint Boysen PH, Inc., San Miguel Corporation, Coca Cola Beverages PH, JeorgiaMed Inc., The Junction At Carmelray, Honda Power Products PH, Honda Inverter Generator, Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez, Calamba City Rep. Charisse Ann Hernandez, Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal, Vice Mayor Totie Lazaro, Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Calamba, Mayor Cristeta Reyes ng Malvar, Batangas, Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan (Mataas na Kahoy) at former Vice Mayor Cocoy Ramos (Balayan).

Binubuo naman nina Alex Tancangco, EJ Baid, Marcus Cuyos, Sean David, Jose Gabriel, Adrian Labog, Javi Lopez, JM Nera, Calix Nuñez, Rafa Rojas at Eurwyn Tagum ang 11-below squad, samantalang ang under-9 ay kinabibilangan nina Jayden Bongcaras, Zane Gamalinda, Gabrian Gatdula, Nio Gregorio, Franco Magabo, Rafael Manas, Eevan Oaferina, AC Reyes, Matteo Solis at Matthew Tiongson.

Binuo taong 2019, ang Total FC ay youth football club na nakabase sa Calamba, Laguna. Namumuno sa programa ng Total FC si African coach Ousman Jeng, professional football player na siyang club Project Director.

“Our vision, through the strong direction of our program director Ousman Jeng, is to make world-class football training available to young Filipino players regardless of their socio-economic background,” sabi ni Tancangco. (Lito Oredo)