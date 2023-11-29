Idinepensa ni Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon ang Commission on Elections sa pagdidiskwalipika nito sa service provider Smartmatic sa lahat ng mga bidding ng ahensiya para sa mga halalan pang darating.

“I hail the decision of COMELEC in disqualifying Smartmatic from participating in any upcoming and future elections in the Philippines,” ang pahayag ni Gadon. “Smartmatic is a cheating machine,” dagdag nito.

Diniskwalipika ng Comelec ang Smartmatic mula sa lahat ng Comelec procurement nito lamang Miyerkules, at inihayag ni Comelec Chairman George Garcia.

“We disqualified Smartmatic to participate in all Comelec procurement,” sabi ni Garcia sa mga mamamahayag sa isang mensahe ng Viber matapos ang en banc session ng komisyon.

Ang sabi naman ni Gadon, ang Smartmatic ang nandaya kay Pangulong Bong Bong Marcos noong 2016 nang tumakbo ito bilang Bise Presidente.

“In the 2016 Smartmatic cheated BBM in the Vice Presidential race which was confirmed by the results of the 2022 elections,” ani Gadon.

“In 2022, Smartmatic was unable to cheat PBBM by reason of the overwhelming turn out of voters which resulted in the 31M votes of PBBM. The highest presidential votes ever, the 2nd highest being PRRD at 18M votes . The Marcos Loyalist votes took a vengeance as a protest to the 2016 cheating,” paliwanag pa ni Gadon.

Dagdag pa niya, dinaya rin ng Smartmatic ang ilang kandidato sa pagka-senador noong 2022.

“In 2022, Smartmatic cheated some senatorial candidates.

How can some candidates who call PBBM son of dictator, tax evader, son of human rights violator and many derogatory names get more votes in Ilocano provinces than some Uniteam senatorial candidates? It is hard to accept as reality that they did not get at least one half of the 31 million votes,” pagdidiin pa ni Gadon.

Ang petisyon laban sa Smartmatic ay inihain nina dating Department of Information and Communications Technology chief Eliseo Mijares Rio Jr., Augusto Cadelina Lagman, Franklin Fayloga Ysaac, at Leonardo Olivera Odono noong Hunyo 15.

Sinasabi sa kanilang petisyon na ang Smartmatic ay nabigong makasunod sa ilang minimum system capabilities na nagresulta sa serious at grave irregularities sa pahahatid ng mga resibo ng election return noong 2022 elections.

Wala pang komento ang Smartmatic hinggil dito dahil hindi pa sila nasasabihan ukol sa desisyon.

Sa isang pahayag nitong weekend, inulit ng Smartmatic ang panawagan nito sa Comelec na ibasura ang disqualification petition laban sa kanila sa proseso ng bidding para sa 2025 automated election.

Subalit sa desisyon ng Comelec En Banc, ayon kay Garcia, di na maaaring makasali pa sa anumang bidding ng Comelec ang nasabing service provider.