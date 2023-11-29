Maaaring magsagawa ng imbestigasyon ang mga prosecutor ng International Criminal Court (ICC) sa bansa kaugnay ng madugong war on drugs campaign ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ito ang kinumpirma ni Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra sa isinagawang joint hearing ng House Committee on Justice at Committee on Human Rights nitong Miyerkoles.

Ayon kay Guevarra makakapagsagawa ng imbestigasyon ang mga tauhan ng ICC subalit nananatili umanong hindi makikipagtulungan dito ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno umatras na ang Pilipinas sa Rome Statute.

“We will not cooperate, but ICC investigators are free to come and do their job here,” ani Guevarra.

Pinagtibay sa pagdinig ang mga resolusyon na pag-iisahin at isusumite sa plenaryo ng Kamara upang paaprubahan sa mga miyembro.

Sa pagpasok ng mga ICC investigators, payag naman umanong makipagtulungan sa mga ito ang Commission on Human Rights kaugnay sa imbestigasyon ng extrajudicial killings.

“We are an independent constitutionally created Commission for the promotion and protection of human rights, therefore we may and we’ll be happy to cooperate if the ICC deems fit that they need assistance from the [CHR],” sabi ni Dumarpa.

Sinabi naman nina Prosecutor Hazel Decena Valdez ng Department of Justice (DOJ), Director Janice Sanchez Rivera ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at Deputy Director PBGen. Rodolfo Castil Jr. ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na ang kani-kanilang ahensya ay susunod sa posisyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“I believe, your honor, that we have to defer to the order of our principal. In this instance, it’s the President of the Philippines,” ani Valdez.

“Whatever the decision of the President, the [DFA] will support it,” sabi naman ni Rivera.

Sinabi ni Guevarra na batay sa tatlong resolusyon hinihimok ang gobyerno na makipagtulungan sa imbestigasyon ng ICC kaya ang magdedesisyon umano nito ay ang Pangulo.

“Your resolutions urge the President to cooperate. So the final say of whether the government will cooperate will be at the President,” sabi pa ni Guevarra. “I believe that the matter of whether we should cooperate with the ICC prosecutor is a political decision. And in that respect, the Head of the Republic, the Head of State.”

Samantala, sinabi ni House Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. na iginagalang nito ang pahayag ni Sen. Ronald dela Rosa subalit dapat din umano nitong igalang ang ginagawang pagganap ng Kamara de Representantes sa mandatong ito.

“We respect the opinion of Sen. Bato de la Rosa, but we ask for parliamentary courtesy from our esteemed colleague in the Senate,” sabi ni Gonzales.

“As the senator very well knows, the House of Representatives is mandated to act on resolutions filed by its members regardless of political affiliations in the same manner that the Senate takes action on measures presented by senators,” giit ng kongresista.

Ayon kay dela Rosa ginagamit ng Kamara ang imbestigasyon ng ICC upang patahimikin ang mga Duterte.

Isa sa mga trabaho ng Kamara de Representantes ay dinggin ang mga inihahaing resolusyon ng mga kongresista.

Tatlong resolusyon ang nakahain ngayon sa Kamara na nananawagan sa gobyerno na payagan ang International Criminal Court (ICC) na makapagsagawa ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng madugong war on drugs campaign ng administrasyong Duterte.