Nasungkit ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC) ang titulong best employer sa Pilipinas base sa taunang World’s Best Employers list ng Forbes Magazine at research firm Statista.

Ang SMC, na pinamumunuan ng President at Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang, ay umakyat sa ika-43 puwesto ngayong taon mula sa pang-174 noong 2022 ranking upang maging natatanging Philippine firm na makapasok sa top 50 ng world’s best.

Ang iba pang kompanya na nakapasok sa elite roster ay ang Security Bank (54th), Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company o Metrobank (162nd), Ayala Corporation (186th), Alliance Global (283rd), Landbank (304th), LT Group (361st) at SM Investments (420th).

Ayon sa Forbes.com, ang rankings ay isinagawa sa pamamagitan ng isinakatuparang survey ng market research firm Statista, na nilahukan ng 170,000 empleyado na nagtatrabaho sa ibat ibang multinational companies at institutions sa higit 50 bansa sa buong mundo.

“It’s a great honor to make it to this list of the world’s 700 best emplo¬yers, along with some of the most recognized and most successful Philippine firms. This just goes to show that Filipinos can compete and run proudly with the very best in the world. It also shows that given the right training, motivation, support, and a sense of a higher purpose, the Filipino workforce is highly motivated, effective, dedicated, and therefore fulfilled in their work,” saad ni Ang.

Naniniwala si Ang na ang kanilang “strong emphasis on business for nation-building, our core value of malasakit, coupled with our decisive and impactful actions related to greater sustainability, has really resonated with our employees.”

Ito na ang pangalawang pagkakataon na ang SMC ay nakakuha ng mataas na ranggo sa global business survey nga-yong taon. Noong Setyembre, nakapasok ang kompanya sa top 50% ng listahan ng Time Magazine ng World’s Best Companies for 2023.