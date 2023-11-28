Namumurong sumiklab ang gulo sa Pilipinas kapag hinayaan ang International Criminal Court (ICC) na mag-imbestiga sa madugong giyera kontra droga ng administrasyon ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte.

Ito ang ibinabala ni Senadora Imee Marcos matapos maghain ng resolusyon si Senador Risa Hontiveros upang hikayatin si Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na makipagtulungan sa ICC ukol sa imbestigasyon sa umano’y crimes against humanity ng nagdaang administrasyon.

“So, they really want trouble? Well, PRRD has said ‘Bring it on!’” diin ni Sen. Marcos.

Aniya, hindi nakasalalay sa Senado o sa Kamara de Representantes ang desisyon na muling masakop muli ng ICC dahil nasa kapangyarihan ito ng pangulo ng Pilipinas.

“But the decision to cooperate or not is one for the Executive, and my brother, the president of the Philippines, has already made it clear that the ICC has no jurisdiction to conduct the probe. I share that view,” ayon sa senadora.

Ito rin ang naging posisyon ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri sa inihaing resolusyon ni Hontiveros.

“Whether to re-enter or to remain out of the jurisdiction of the ICC is not a decision we the Senators make. It is the decision of the President of the Republic being the Chief foreign policy maker of our country,” paliwanag ng Senate president sa isang statement.

“He alone makes that decision and everything else is just noise on whether we should join or not. Therefore, I do not want to comment and shall just wait for President BBM to make a decision on that matter,” dagdag niya

Sa Senate Resolution No. 867 ni Hontiveros na inihain nitong Martes, sinabi nitong mismong si Pangulong Marcos ang nangakong itataguyod ang karapatang pantao at ang ‘high level of accountabi¬lity’ sa mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao sa bansa.

“The best way for Malacañang to show its commitment to upholdin¬g human rights is to work with the ICC in securing justice for human rights violations victims, and in upgrading mechanisms of human rights protections in the Philippines,” diin ni Hontiveros.

Nitong nakaraang linggo, kinumpirma ni Presidente Marcos na pinagaaralan ng kanyang administrasyon ang pagbalik ng Pilipinas bilang miyembro ng ICC, halos limang taon matapos pangunahan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte ang bansa sa pagkalas sa Rome Statute, na siyang founding treaty ng ICC. (Dindo Matining)