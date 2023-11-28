Gabby emotional, super proud kay KC

Best father ever ang tawag kay Gabby Concepcion ng mga tagahanga ni KC Concepcion.

Kasi naman, todo suporta talaga si Gabby sa project ng anak niya, ha! Na bukod sa pagpu-promote nito sa kanyang mga social media account, hayun nga nag-attend pa siya sa premiere night ng ‘Asian Persuasion’ ha!

Heto nga ang sabi ni Gabby:

“I’ve never had so much fun watching a movie in a long time! Honestly, It was entertaining to watch ‘Asian Persuasion’. They were so funny!

“Before the movie started, I had a chance to meet and chat with the group in the holding area. So cool actors!

“The comedy was simply down to earth. Honestly, I did not know what to expect. I think a good movie starts with a good script. They achieved it. Nice script! Beautiful Sound track and scoring!

“Choice of music fit perfectly well for the scenes. Great work to the Director! Thanks to the producers for getting the team together.

“Congratulations to my daughter, KC, for landing a role in this movie! You make me proud! You can be anyone you want to! You make us all proud.

“Cheers to the actors who gave life, comedy and drama to their roles. Thanks for making us laugh and cry at the same time.

“You are all an inspiration to us, your viewers, your fans. Must watch!

Entertaining and funny!” papuri pa ni Gabby.

Si KC naman, sobrang na-miss daw niya ang mga ganitong event sa buhay niya. At super happy siya na nakasama ulit niya ang mga loyal fans niya, ha!

“Fun and light. Thank you to everyone who came thru to celebrate a humble indie offering- especially my solid fans (aminin nyo, na-miss natin ang isa’t isa!) my Team KC, some good friends, and my darling family. Mahal ko kayo!” saad pa ni KC.

Well, si Sharon Cuneta naman ang super busy rin sa pagpu-promote ng movie nila ni Alden Richards, na kasali nga sa Metro Manila Film Festival.

Pero siyempre, si Sharon nga ang unang tinawagan at kumumbinsi talaga kay KC na tanggapin ang naturang pelikula. (Dondon Sermino)