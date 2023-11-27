John Paul Gabunilas atat makasapakan Hapones

MALAKING regalo sa kapaskuhan ang maaaring makuhang panalo ni ARQ Boxing stable boxer John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas kontra sa undefeated Japanese boxer na si Kanamu Sakama para sa eight-round flyweight battle na isa sa mga handog na undercard bout sa super-bantamweight unification at undisputed title bout nina Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales at Naoya “The Monster” Inoue sa Disyembre 26 sa Ariake Arena sa Tokyo, Japan.

Nag-iisang Filipino boxer si Gabunilas na sasabak sa bigating unification at undisputed title fight na planong makabawi sa nagdaang pagkatalo laban kay heavy-hitter Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo para sa Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation light-flyweight bout nitong nagdaang Agosto 15 na nagtapos lamang sa first-round technical knockout sa Hoops Dome sa Lapu Lapu City.

“This is one of the biggest blessings this year. In other words, it’s like an early Christmas present,” pahayag ni Gabunilas ayon sa isang report.

Makakasagupa ng 23-anyos na Cebuano boxer ang World Boxing Association (WBA) top 14 at Japan Boxing Commission Japanese Youth Light-fly titlist na si Sakama (8-0, 7KOs) bilang comeback bout na unang beses sasabak sa Japan.

Todo ang paghahanda ni Gabunilas na sinasanay nang husto ni strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot.

(Gerard Arce)