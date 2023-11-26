Nakakalasong kemikal sa mga laruan ibinabala

Nakapag-ready ka na ba ng regalo sa iyong mga inaanak?

Ilan na nga riyan ay maaaring damit, pera o kaya ay laruan!

Pero paalala, mag ingat sa pagbibigay ng mga bouncy at squeaky plastic toys o inflatable hoppers sa mga bata dahil maaari itong magdulot ng kapahamakan.

Bawat bouncy toys ay nagkakahalaga ng P300 hanggang P350 sa merkado habang ang squeaky plastic toys naman ay nasa P60-150.

Ayon sa safe toy advocate na BAN Toxics, may mga ganitong laruan na naglalaman ng toxic chemicals tulad ng chlorinated paraffins na karaniwang ginagamit sa mga plastic.

Ang kemikal na ito ay may maaring magdulot ng sakit sa baga, endocrine system, reproductive health, developmental brain impairments at may potential cancer risks din at maaaring magdulot ng kidney damage.

Nauna nang ipinagbawal ng Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants sa buong mundo ang paggamit ng short-chain chlorinated paraffins (SCCPs).

“The manufacture, sale, and use of these toxic chemicals in plastic toys should be prohibited in the Philippine market since it is already banned under the Stockholm Convention to prevent potential health risks to children,” ayon kay Thony Dizon, Toxics Campaigne ng BAN Toxics.

“We urge the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to take necessary measures to eliminate the use of SCCPs and MCCPs in plastic toys, safeguarding children from harmful exposure,” panawagan nito.

Dapat din aniyang mahigpit na ipatupad sa Pilipinas ang pag alis, pagbabawal at hindi paggamit ng nakakalasong kemikal.

“We urge our lawmakers to enact legislation prohibiting the use of toxic chemicals, especially in children’s products including toys. Transparency and traceability measures in the production of plastic toys are crucial.” giit pa ng BAN Toxics.