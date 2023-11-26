Mga labi ni Cascolan na-cremate na

NA-CREMATE na ang mga labi ni dating Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Camilo Cascolan sa Heritage Park sa Taguig City noong Sabado sa kabila umano ng pagtutol ng mga kapatid nito.

Kinumpirma ni Atty. Stephen Cascolan, legal counsel ng magkakapatid na Cascolan ang pag-cremate sa mga labi ng dating opisyal sa kabila ng pagnanais nilang matukoy muna ang sanhi ng pagkamatay nito.

“We were given an update by the NBI na natuloy ‘yung cremation, and the NBI is assisting us for the possible autopsy of General Cascolan,” saad ni Atty. Cascolan kung saan kailangan nilang maghintay ng dalawa hanggang tatlong linggo sa resulta nito.

Kinumpirma ni Jiro Cascolan sa isang post sa social media ang pagyao ng ama noong Nobyembre 24 sa edad na 59.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that I, on behalf of our family, announce the passing of my beloved father, Ret. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan, former Chief of the Philippine National Police and Undersecretary of the Department of Health. He peacefully left this world this afternoon, November 24, 2023 at 5:28 p.m. surrounded by his loving family,” saad sa post ni Jiro Cascolan.

Hindi naman nagbigay ng iba pang detalye ang anak sa pagkamatay ng kanyang ama.

“He will forever remain in our hearts as a shining example of courage, dedication, and love. May his soul rest in eternal peace. More details on the visitation service to honour and celebrate his life will follow,” dagdag nito sa post.

Matatandaang noong 2020 nang hirangin ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Cascolan bilang ika-22 hepe ng PNP at matapos itong magretiro sa serbisyo ay ipinuwesto naman siya ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bilang undersecretary ng DOH.(Edwin Balasa)