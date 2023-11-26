Humiling ng dasal: Kris ibinunyag tunay na kundisyon

May bagong post si Kris Aquino tungkol sa kundisyon niya.

Na sabi nga niya, mga bagay na hindi niya dapat ikuwento, pero chinika niya para sa kaalaman ng maraming nagmamahal sa kanya.

Humiling din ng dasal si Kris, hindi lang para sa sarili niya, kundi para na rin sa lahat.

Heto nga ang mensahe ni Kris:

“There’s something I chose not to reveal but I feel I must. There were some abnormalities in my blood panel. My hemoglobin hit an all time low, my sodium was as always low, but my potassium also dropped.

“If I want to get healthier it starts with my nutrition. Hindi ko kaya ang iron supplements. Starting next week I’ll be getting iron infusions. My Churg Strauss syndrome can affect many organs because it causes damage to blood vessels.

“My lungs have already shown some minor damage, but my now heart is showing signs of exhaustion- just to pump blood that lacks nutrients all over my body, kailangan mag-overcompensate…

“Dr. Malika explained to me that my heart rate going up to 130-135 after taking a shower, my constant, constant dizzy spells, and headaches are already a warning for me that unless I start trying to eat real food and not rely on milk alone, I could be among the 7 out of 10 patients with Churg Strauss who attribute their death to heart failure.

“Bimb prepared the green juice: cucumber, apple, and a lot of spinach. Baby steps, kale will come soon- my food intake is really a problem.

“And my weight loss. I was knocked out because of my exhaustion from having both my Dupixent & Methotrexate injected into me on Wednesday, so I missed our Thanksgiving celebration.

“Tomorrow, Sunday if my chronic sinusitis has stopped, I’ll try to walk around with Bimb & my nurse. Bawal ang unnecessary stress. Let’s please continue praying for one another,” sabi ni Kris.

Mababasa sa post na `yon ni Kris ang patuloy na hiling, dasal ng mga follower, kaibigan, na lumakas pa siya.

“Praying for your continuous healing Ms. Kris…,” ang mensahe nga ng mga netizen kay Kris. (Dondon Sermino)