Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Nobyembre 26, 2023 – Linggo

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 1 Adorable Felicia, 2 Faizah, 4 Abakada

R02 – 2 Uptick, 5 Briana, 3 Home Court, 4 Streisand

R03 – 1 Make Or Break, 3 Tifosi, 6 My Boy Lollipop, 5 Samantha

R04 – 4 Perfect Delight, 1 Mimbalot Falls, 2 Late Night Lady, 6 Domsat Seven

R05 – 2 Diamond Story, 6 Good reason, 5 Apo Ni Maria, 7 High Quality

R06 – 3 Sun Moon Lake, 4 Smarty Jas, 5 Maki Boi, 7 Misha

R07 – 3 Electrify, 4 Cherubim, 5 Real Equity, 7 Maaasahan

R08 – 6 Jawo, 4 Himanshi, 7 French Leather, 5 Double Time

Solo Pick: Make Or Break, Sun Moon Lake, Jawo

Longshot: Adorable Felicia, Diamond Story

