Hindi na bago ang pagkakaloob ng amnestiya ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sa mga rebelde, at ginagawa na ito ng halos lahat ng Philippine Presidents bago siya.

Ipinaliwanag ni Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte ang dinamika ng amnestiya sa gitna ng pagsisikap ng gobyerno na tanggapin ang mga tumalikod na sa karahasan at muling nanumpa ng katapatan sa pamahalaan.

“President Laurel wiped the slate clean for belligerents during the Japanese occupation. And after the war had ended, President Roxas amnestied officials who by force of circumstances were forced to collaborate with the enemy,” sabi ni Rep. Villafuerte, presidente ng National Unity Party.

“Even President Duterte signed an amnesty declaration for more than 7,000 former rebels, to which Congress duly concurred, as such act can only be binding when ratified by the legislature,” pagbibigay-diin niya.

Subalit ipinaliwanag ni Rep. Villafuerte na sa ilalim ng amnesty program ni PBBM, “acts of rape and murders will not be forgotten nor forgiven. No absolution of offenses will be given to these criminals.”

“Our mailed-fist policy against groups who want to overthrow the government remains firm,” ani Rep. Villafuerte

Ayon sa Bicolano, ang tinatanggao ng pamahalaan ay ang lahat ng nais magbalik-loob sa pamahalaan.

“We extend a welcome hand, once they are properly vetted, after they have irrevocably turn their backs to violence, and swear allegiance to the Republic,” sabi pa ni Rep. Villafuerte.

“This fratricide among brother Filipinos must end. A perpetual war has no winners, only losers. The toll on human lives is not only high, economic progress has also been forfeited, creating deep pockets of poverty in areas where conflict remains,”dagdag pa niya.