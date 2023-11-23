Vilma sinaluduhan lodi ng kababaihan sa PH Air Force

Dahil sa pinost ng Philippine Air Force Instagram na photo ni Star for all Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto na naka-uniform at naka-saludo, marami ang nagka-interest, lalo na ang mga kababaihan, na pasukin na rin ang pagiging reservist.

Yes, mababasa sa IG ng PAF ang announcement tungkol kay Ate Vi. Heto nga ang mensahe nila:

“PAF Up Close and Personal:

“LTC Vilma Santos-Recto PAFR.

“PAF Reservist.

Background:

“Born in Bamban, Tarlac.

“Former Representative of 6th District of Batangas and served as the House Deputy Speaker (2019-2022).

“Former Governor of Batangas (2007-2016).

“Former City Mayor of Lipa (1998-2007).

“Award-winning actress.

Achievements:

“She was donned with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel on November 27, 2012.

“2012 Presidential Lingkod Bayan Awardee.

“2012 Recipient of Special Recognition Award for Local Government Service.”

“2010 17th Most Trusted Filipino in survey conducted by Reader’s Digest Asia.”

At dahil nga sa post na ‘yon, ang daming nagtatanong kung paano raw ba maging reservist?

Well, iba talaga ang dating ni Ate Vi, na kapag may nakita ang mga tao sa kanya, agad-agad silang nagkaka-interest.

Well, sana nga ay dumami pa ang mga babae na mahikayat na pumasok bilang reservist sa Philippine Air Force.

Anyway, abangan ang pelikula ni Ate Vi na ‘When I Met You in Tokyo’ kasama si Christopher de Leon. Ang dami na ngang excited na mapanood ang movie na ito sa December 25, dahil sabi nga nila, walang kupas ang karisma, at chemistry ng Vi and Boyet!

Bongga!

(Dondon Sermino)