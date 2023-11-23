Miss Universe El Salvador nag-sorry kay Michelle Dee

Naging big issue ang maling art card na na-post sa story ng social media account ng Miss Universe El Salvador.

Sa unang pinost nila ay ang mga candidates mula sa mga bansang Australia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua Philippines, at Colombia kasi ang pasok sa Top 5 ng 72nd Miss Universe.

After ng ilang minuto ay pinalitan nga nila ito ng tunay na official result kung saan wala si Miss Philippines Michelle Dee at si Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild ang nasa Top 5.

May ilang Pinoy pageant fans ang nag-isip na baka ang unang pinost na art card ang tunay na result dahil maraming naniniwala na dapat pasok sa Top 5 si Michelle.

Dahil sa lumaki na nga ang isyu at nagkaroon na ng sagutan ang mga Thai at Pinoy pageant fans ay nagbigay ng official statement ang pamunuan ng Miss Universe El Salvador at humingi ng sorry kina Miss Thailand at Miss Philippines.

“Our mistake! In the rush to get our posts up during Saturday’s live broadcast, we accidentally mixed up the names of two finalists. This was a simple error of moving too fast – we heard the same results live at the same time that you all did, no special access over here! We’re sorry to both finalists,” pahayag ng Miss Universe El Salvador.

Nagkomento na rin si Michelle tungkol sa nangyaring pagkakamali.

“There should be no room for error but the reality is that we live in an imperfect world.

“My request is not just to be respectful to the delegates but to the supporters that are so passionate about this platform as well.

“But again, EVERYTHING happens for a reason and it’s just a matter of seeing it as a lesson or a blessing. So always act with love, kindness, and respect.

“All love (with black heart emoji),” sey niya sa kanyang broadcast channel.

Well, tama si Michelle na i-respeto ang desisyon ng mga hurado at hindi man nakapasok ng Top 5 si Michelle ay hindi naman niya tayo pinahiya sa Miss Universe.

Kahit na nga tapos na ang nasabing beauty pageant ay patuloy pa ring pinag-uusapan at napi-feature sa mga sikat na lifestyle magazines and websites ang kanyang black gown na tribute niya sa legendary Filipina tattoo artist na si Apo Whang-od.

Bonggels!

(Byx Almacen)