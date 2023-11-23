Gigil bumalik sa boxing ring! Mark Magsayo hahamunin pambato ng Mexico

TATANGKAIN ni dating World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo putulin ang magkasunod na pagkabigo pagsalang kontra dating interim World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight titlist Eduardo “Zurdito” Ramirez ng Mexico ssa junior lightweight division sa Disyembre 16 sa Minneapolis.

Umakyat sa panibagong dibisyon ang tubong Tagbilaran City, Bohol boxer matapos ang magkasunod na unanimous decision na pagkatalo kina American Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) para sa WBC interim 126-lbs belt noong Marso 4 at kay dating WBC titlist Rey Vargas (36-1, 22KOs) ng Mexico noong Hulyo 9, 2022 na nagresulta naman sa split decision.

Nauna nang inihayag ni MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons na matapos sumabak sa tatlong mabibigat na laban si Magsayo (24-2, 16 KOs), kung saan napanalunan nito ang WBC title laban kay Gary Russel, Jr. noong Enero 22, 2022, ay nahirapan na itong bumaba ng timbang.

“Mark had an unbelievably tough year-and-a-half. He beat Gary Russell, arguably [the] number-one featherweight in the world, then he had to fight the worst guy ever in the world, Rey Vargas, and he gave a heck of a [fight] to Brandon Figueroa,” saad ng international matchmaker sa ProBoxTV. “The weight [fighting at featherweight] took a little bit out of him. So, he is going to return at 130 [lbs].”

Bago ang laban kay Figueroa, nauna nang inamin ni Gibbons na plano nang umakyat ng 27-anyos na 5-foot-6 sa 130-lbs division, subalit nabigyan lamang ng opurtunidad na lumaban sa 126-pound title.

“He was feeling moving up to [130] before this opportunity came. We were going up to [130], and then the Figueroa fight came. And he said, ‘You know what? For this type of fight, I’m gonna make it again.’ And as you saw, it wasn’t easy. You know, he got there, but that, you know, took a little something out of him, also,” kwento pa ng American promoter.

Isa sa malaking dahilan ng pag-akyat ng 130 pounds ni Magsayo ay ang pahirapang pagkuha ng timbang nito sa loob ng 13 buwan, na nagawang maging kampeon nang silatin si dating long-reigning titlist Russell sa bisa ng majority decision sa Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa sa Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(Gerard Arce)