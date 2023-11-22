Inigo durog puso sa pagpanaw ng Fil-Am host

Wasak, durog ang puso ni Inigo Pascual sa pagpanaw ng isang matalik na kaibigan, mentor, na si Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias o DJ Rose.

Si Roslynn ay Filipina-American TV Producer, TV/radio host, event producer entrepreneur & marketing executive.

Siya rin ang co-founder ng mydiveo, pati na ng boutique marketing agency & video production company na ROS.

Pinakita nga ni Inigo ang mga photo, video na kasama niya si Roslynn.

Heto nga ang makabagbag damdaming mensahe ni Inigo:

“I never imagine that I’d ever write this Ros…

“I’d like to remember us this way forever, in these photos and videos.

“A lot of people that know me, know who Ros was in my life. At a point in my life we were a package deal, wherever Ros was, I was also there and vice versa.

“

You taught me so much about life. You taught me work doesn’t always have to feel like work. You’d make sure at the end of a very tiring day of work, that we’d spend some time just being humans and little kids.

“You always knew how to build someone up. The way you spoke about people you believed in, was like no other.

“You knew how to connect and bring people together for the love of Music. You were one of a kind, Ros.

“The World is not fair… but I am so grateful that it let me experience what life was like having you around. All the people that got to feel and witness your love know what I mean.

“You will be missed by so many people.

“Thank you for leaving me our show “The Crossover” to remind me of you.

“Right now, it hurts to watch them but I will always come back to watching them to remind me how it felt to have someone believe in me the way you believed in me…

“I wish I could just bring you some beef jerky right now.

“Love you Rossy…”

Ramdam na ramdam ang lungkot sa mensahe na `yon ni Inigo.

Siyanga pala, walang detalye sa kung ano ang nangyari kay Roslynn. (Dondon Sermino)