Iba ang may pinagsamahan! Allan Caidic, Gerry Esplana magkakaroon ng reunion sa PSL

MAGSASAMA ang dalawang dating PBA stars na sina Allan Caidic at Gerry Esplana sa Pilipinas Super League (PSL) .

“Iba talaga ang may pinagsamahan,” sabi ni Esplana. “I’m thankful for the trust given to me.”

Magsisilbing reunion ito ng two former Presto Tivolis stars na sina Esplana at Caidic sa PSL matapos italaga ang huli bilang deputy commissioner for Luzon.

Nitong Martes, pinormalisa nina PSL President Cris Bautista, Commissioner Caidic at special assistant to the chief executive officer Bong Baribar ang appointment ni Esplana.

“Gerry will be our deputy commissioner for Luzon and since we’re going to have legs in the Visayas and Mindanao, we’re going to have deputy commissioners in each leg,” sabi ni Caidic.

Ayon kay Bautista, ang pagtatalaga kay Esplana ay malaking bentahe sa liga.

“We’re conscious on building the integrity of the league and with these PBA legends leading the way, we can assure the public that this league is nowhere to go, but up,” sabi ni Bautista.

“We now have a total of 20 teams competing.”

(Abante Sports)