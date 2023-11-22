Dedma sa hiwalayan isyu sa GF: Xian tutok sa work

Kung matatandaan, nag-post na si Xian Lim kamakailan sa kanyang Instagram account na tila sagot sa pang-iintriga ng iba na hiwalay na sila ng girlfriend na si Kim Chiu.

“Plenty of hearsay happening right now and I would like to ask everyone to be mindful of what you chose to believe in deceiving headlines and other information used to just pretend to know the whole story for personal gain and traction.

“I ask to be mindful of what you share. Leave my family and friends out of this insignificant issue compared to what is happening in the world, our country, or even deep within ourselves.

“I am in the entertainment industry but I am not here to entertain. I am here to express, I am here to breathe life to the characters I play. I am here to tell you a story in whatever shape or form it may be.

“I am not here to explain and satisfy ones curiosity. I am not here to ask for sympathy and spread hate. That is not who I am.

“Mahal ko ang mga tao sa paligid ko. Mahal ko ang pagkakataon na naibigay sa akin ng tadhana and I will continue to use my voice to share my purpose. I will continue to find it, search for it and be the best version of me that I can become and hopefully leave a mark in this lifetime.”

Pero kahit may ganung post na nga si Xian ay tila ayaw pa rin silang patahimikin ng ibang mga nang-iintrigang hiwalay na sila ni Kim.

At kahit naman may mga intriga pa rin ay tila ayaw nang sumagot pa ng aktor.

Dedma na nga si Xian sa isyung hiwalay na sila ni Kim, na ayon sa isang malapit nga sa aktor ay hindi raw totoo.

Sa ngayon, sabi ng isang malapit kay Xian na tinanong ko, imbes na patulan ang mga isyu, mas gusto raw ng aktor na mag-concentrate sa work.

Busy nga si Xian noong isang araw sa meeting niya with Direk Mark Reyes na hahawak sa bago niyang project na iko-co-produce ng Viva Films at GMA Pictures.

Bongga!

(Jun Lalin)