Paul George, Kawhi Leonard umariba ulit para sa Clippers

UMISKOR si Paul George ng 28, inayudahan ng 21 ni Kawhi Leonard, at hinagupit ng Clippers ang dinayong si Victor Wembanyama at San Antonio 124-99 Lunes ng gabi (Martes ng umaga sa Pilipinas) sa Frost Bank Center.

May 13 points, 10 assists pa si James Harden.

Nakadalawang sunod na panalo na ang Los Angeles matapos ang five-straight losses sapol nang makuha si Harden sa trade mula Philadelphia.

“The more reps, the more you get comfortable,” lahad ni Harden. “The more you try to understand where guys’ spots are on the floor and where can I attack and get mine.”

Namigay ng 30 assists ang Clippers kontra 7 turnovers lang.

Iginapos si Wembanyama sa 4-of-12 shooting tungo sa 9 points, may 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks sa 26 1/2 minutes.

Umasa ang Spurs sa 22 markers, 10 boards ni Keldon Johnson at 17 points ni Cedi Osman.

Pati si Johnson, napahanga ng LA.

“Praying that everybody on their roster stays healthy, they will be contending in a position to make some noise in the West,” aniya.

(Vladi Eduarte)