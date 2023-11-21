Isa lang ang matitirang buhay! Blue Eagles, Soaring Falcons magpapalitan ng mukha sa No. 4

Standings W L

*UP 12 2

*DLSU 11 3

*NU 10 3

yAteneo 7 7

yAdU 7 7

xUE 4 10

xFEU 3 11

xUST 2 12

*Final Four

xEliminated

yPlayoff for fourth spot

Mga laro Miyerkoles:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

Playoff battle for 4th spot

2:00pm — Ateneo vs Adamson

Isang panibagong klase na naman ba ng déjà vu ang pagbabalik ng Adamson University Soaring Falcons sa playoff ngayong Season 86 ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament?

Noong nagdaang taon ay dinala ni Jerom Lastimosa ang koponan sa Final Four matapos talunin ang De La Salle Green Archers para makuha ang No.4 spot.

Ngayong taon, isang rookie sa katauhan ni Matthew Montebon ang nagpamalas ng kanyang kakayahan upang subukang maibalik sa semifinal round ang koponan – katapat ang sumibak sa kanila sa Final Four na reigning at defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Sa nalalabing mga segundo sa laban kontra University of the East Red Warriors, banaag sa mga mukha ni coach Tab Baldwin ng Ateneo ang kagustuhang manalo ang Recto-based squad upang tuluyang makuha ang fourth spot na tangan ang 61-60 kalamangan.

Subalit kinana ng Filipino-American guard ang isang step-back three-point shot tungo sa pambihirang pukol na tumapos sa pag-aasam ng Blue Eagles na dumiretso sa semis, matapos mabigo naman kontra La Salle nitong Sabado sa 69-72.

“I think from the very beginning that’s what we emphasized to our players: There are no freebies in this world. You have to earn everything. You have to take it if you want it,” pahayga ni Adamson coach Nash Racela.

“Both of us don’t really have a choice but to play Wednesday. It will be nice. It will be tough, especially after what happened but at the end of the day, it’s, again, all about preparation. We’ll just have to study again and prepare for Ateneo for Wednesday’s game.”

Muling ibabala si Montebon, kasama sina Cedrick Manzano, Didat Hanapi, Vince Magbuhos, Joem Sabandal, Matt Erolon, Joshua Yerro, Eli Ramos at foreign player OJ Ojarikre laban sa susubok dumepensa ng titulo na sina Kai Ballungay, Jared Brown, Nigerian Joseph Obasa, Chris Koon, Sean Quitevis, Ian Espinoza at Mason Amos ng Ateneo sa alas-2 ng hapon.

(Gerard Arce)