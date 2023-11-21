30K benepisyaryo mula Central Visayas tatapyasin sa 4Ps

ABOT sa 30,000 pamilya sa Central Visayas ang buburahin sa listahan ng mga benepisyaryo ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Ayon kay Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional director Shalaine Marie Lucero, ito ay dahil itinuturing na silang ‘non-poor’ sa Listahanan 3 database ng kagawaran.

Aniya, sa tulong ng 4Ps ay napaangat ng nasabing mga pamilya ang kanilang kabuhayan kaya pipili uli sila ng mga mahihirap at karapat-dapat na benepisyaryo.

Sa rekord, abot sa 75,331 pamilya sa Central Visayas ang kabilang sa4Ps program.

“Of this figure, 26 are now in the survival level, while 45,386 and 29,919 are in the subsistence and self-sufficient levels, respectively,” ayon kay Lucero.

Ipinaliwanag ni Lucero na ibinatay ang bagong database sa pinakahuling resulta ng pag-aaral ng kagawaran gamit ang Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI) tool.

Sinukat aniya nito ang level ng kalagayan ng mga benepisyaryo pagdating sa ‘economic sufficiency’ at ‘social adequacy.’

“The reassessed households belonging to Levels 1 and 2 will be retained in the master list of 4Ps beneficiaries while those identified Level 3 or those who are already self-sufficient will undergo the exit process of the program, which is the 4Ps Kilos Unlad Social Case Management Strategy,” paliwanag ni Lucero.