Nakipagkasundo si Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa video-sharing platform TikTok para sa “edutainment” at upang matulungan ang mga micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises sa pagbebenta ng kanilang produkto sa app, ayon sa Malacañang nitong Sabado.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ni Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil, na nagkausap sina Pangulong Marcos at TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew sa San Francisco, California.

Nagtungo sa Amerika ang Pangulo para dumalo sa Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

“The President wanted TikTok to train local sellers, particularly those in the rural areas, to promote their products,” saad ni Garafil.

Sabi ng TikTok CEO, dalawang proyekto na ang inihahanda upang mapalakas ang benta ng mga online seller.

Tiniyak din nito ang seguridad ng seller at consumer sa kanilang platform na sa ngayon ay mayroon nang 50 milyong active user sa Pilipinas.

“We want to give more resources and highlight and train the local sellers in the more rural parts of the country because that’s one thing interes¬ting on the platform. What we want to do is highlight local products, especially from smaller [sel¬lers],” saad ni Chew.

“So, if there’s anything that crosses the guidelines, we will moderate. And we have local representative who is working very close-ly with one of the regulators as well. We get feedback and move very quickly if there is something that we spot is violated on the platform and that’s something that we take extremely, seriously.” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Ang TikTok ay isang short-form video hosting service na dinebelop ng ByteDance, isang Beijing-based company na tinatag sa Cayman Islands.