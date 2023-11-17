Pinuri ni Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Bien Rubio ang pagkakaaresto sa isang big-time onion smuggler at sinabing ang matagumpay na operasyon ay isang malaking hakbang sa kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa agricultural smuggling.

“This shows the commitment of the Marcos administration to go after these big-time agricultural smugglers. Bringing in these goods to the country illegally is a significant threat to our economy, to the livelihoods of small farmers, and to the competitiveness of legitimate businesses,” aniya.

“I hope that this latest operation will serve as a strong deterrent for other smugglers not to even attempt circumventing our laws and making a mockery of them,” dagdag pa ni Rubio.

Nitong Miyerkules, sinabi ni Senator Cynthia Villar na isang Jayson de Roxas Taculog ang inaresto matapos na mahuling nagpupuslit ng 30 containers ng sibuyas.

Binigyang-diin ni Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy na ang koordinasyon sa mga government agencies, gayundin ang mabilis na aksiyon ng BOC, ang naging susi sa pagkaaresto ni Taculog.

“This showcased our team’s unwavering commitment to bringing these perpetrators to justice and upholding the integrity of legitimate trade and importation. In many cases, smuggling agricultural, poultry, and food products pose a threat to the health and safety of consumers,” aniya pa.

“For that alone, we want to make sure here in the BOC that we cover all bases and we see the finality of these cases,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Suportado naman ng administrasyong Marcos ang kampanya laban sa agricultural smuggling, at bilang katunayan ay sinertipikahan pa ng Pang. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. bilang urgent ang Senate Bill No. 2432— o ang panukalang Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

Ang panukala, na magre- repeal sa Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, ay naglalayong tuldukan ang mga aksiyon ng smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, at cartel sa agricultural at fishery products.

Ang mga naturang krimen ay magkakaroon ng parusang life imprisonment at multang tatlong ulit na mas mataas sa halaga ng agricultural at fishery products na sangkot.