`Intramuros Evenings’ muling binuhay

Muling binuhay ng Intramuros Administration ang kanilang programang Dubbed Intramuros Evenings.

Tampok dito ang mga pinakamagagaling at ipinagmamalaking Philippine artists at performing groups!

“We wanted to revive Intramuros Evenings because this is not just for the promotion of Intramuros as a tourist destination, but also for the promotion of our identity, culture, and heritage. The idea is to integrate historical preservation of heritage sites inside Intramuros with urban renewal and cultural tourism,” pahayag ni Intramuros Administration head Atty. Joan Padilla.

Bukas, Nobyembre 18, ng alas-6:00 ng gabi ay mapapanood ang CCP Out-Of-The-Box (OTB) Series at Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela sa Baluarte de San Diego sa loob ng Walled City of Manila.

“When we planned the CCP Out-of-the-Box Series, we already have the eye towards bringing it to Intramuros. When we designed and programmed the series, it was intended to include productions that can travel. With modular set design and technical requirements, we can re-stage the different productions under the series anywhere, anytime,” ayon kay CCP artistic director Dennis Marasigan.

Ang Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela naman ay puno ng excerpts at mga kanta mula sa classic at contemporary sarsuwela productions.

Sa tulong nina Marasigan at music director Joed Balsamo, nagsama-sama ang top-notch performers sa classical at musical theatre kabilang sina Nenen Espina, Franco Laurel, Ayen Munji Laurel, Reuben Laurente, Lorenz Martinez, Shiela Valderrama Martinez, Jonathan Tadioan, at Karylle Tatlonghari.

Unang isinagawa ang Intramuros Evenings noong 1996 kung saan nag-perform ang Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), Ballet Philippines, at Tanghalang Pilipino.

Abangan ang muling pagkabuhay ng Intramuros Evenings.

Ang palabas ay libre sa publiko. Ang bayad sa pagpasok sa Baluarte de San Diego ay nagkakahalaga ng Php 75, na may diskwentong presyo na Php 50 para sa mga estudyante, senior citizen, at PWD.

Para sa pinakabagong update, sundan ang CCP official social media accounts sa Facebook, Twitter, Instagram at Tiktok, at bisitahin ang CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) para sa mga ticket at iba pang katanungan.