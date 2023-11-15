Maggie emosyonal sa pangungulila sa anak

Muling inatake ng anxiety si Maggie Wilson sa labis na pagkasabik sa kanyang only child na si Connor.

Nagpalipad-hangin ng kanyang mensahe para sa anak sa kanyang Instagram post si Maggie para lang ipaalam ang labis niyang pangungulila kay Connor, na gusto niyang makita, makasama at mayakap ang bata.

Sa pamamagitan ng throwback photos na naipon ni Maggie mula sa pagkuha niya ng larawan kay Connor noong kasama pa niya ang anak, binuksan niya ang laman ng kanyang puso para sa bata.

“My boy. 16 months since I last saw you and 11 months since we last spoke. I often find myself scrolling through my album of you. I loved taking pictures of you. As I look through them, I am happy (because I took so many) and sad because I wish I could. I have missed many milestones, but I have faith that we will see each other again one day, and I will capture your likeness once more.

“It might annoy you because I will take even more stills and video of you than ever. Lately, I am grateful that somehow I get to see snipets of how much you’ve grown. We will see each other again, Connor. You are forever in my thoughts, I love you with all of my heart. Mummy xx.”

How touching!

(Rey Pumaloy)