Golf tourney ng mga manunulat! 9th ICTSI-PSA Cup bibira sa Southwoods

IDADAOS ng Manila Southwoods at ng ICTSI ang 9th edition ng Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup na ilalarga sa Carmona, bukas (Biyernes).

Unang staging ito ng event sapol noong 2019 kung saan ang Southwoods ang isa sa kilalang nagsasagawa ng programa at maging ang ICTSI ay aktibo sa men’s at ladies pro tours.

“It will be a day of fun, camaraderie and friendly competition among golfing members of the PSA and our friends,” saad ni Philippine Star sports editor at PSA President Nelson Beltran.

Ang 18-hole event ang una sa ilalim ni Beltran, noong 2019 ay nagkaroon ng tournament na inorgani rin sa Southwoods, ito ay pinangunahan naman ni Dodo Catacutan ng Spin.ph, na siyang presidente noon ng PSA.

“This gives us a chance to renew friendships with those we cover,” ani Beltran. “It’s something we have been looking forward to and we’re very thankful that we get to hold it again.”

Ang mga miyembro ay makikipagkumpitensiya sa mga sponsor at kaibigan, kasama ang presidente ng Philippine Football Federation na si Mariano Araneta at Dr. Ian Laurel ng Shakey’s volleyball circuit.

Ang iba pang sponsor ng event ay ang San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Airlines, PFF, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, PBA, Sen. Chiz Escudero, Milo Best Center, Akari, Premier Volleyball League, Philippine Olympic Committee, Shakey’s at MacBeth.

(Elech Dawa)