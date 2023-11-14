Hiniling ni ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo sa kinauukulang komite ng Kamara de Representantes na imbestigahan ang Maya Bank Inc. dahil sa pagpapalaganap nito ng sugal sa kanilang app.

Sa House Resolution 1464, binanggit ni Tulfo na sa anim na digital bank na inaprubahan ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, tanging ang Maya Bank lamang ang nag-aalok ng eGames sa kanilang mga account holder.

Kabilang umano sa mga larong iniaalok ay baccarat, poker, bingo, fruit games, at iba pa.

“MAYA’s all in one digital bank mobile application offers a direct link to eGames under the ‘Lucky Games’ category, allowing for seamless payment from the user’s account to eGames, the latter being one of MAYA’s featured partners,” ayon sa resolusyon.

“Out of the 6 digital banks in the Philippines mentioned above, only MAYA offers a direct link to eGames to its account holders,” dagdag pa sa resolusyon.

Ani Tulfo, may kuwestiyon sa legalidad at ethics sa pagkakaroon ng sugal sa digital banking at dapat din itong busisiin ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

“There is now a concern as to whether such feature should be permitted by BSP as a service readily offered and openly promoted by a digital bank on its mobile application given the potential effect of gambling transactions on the financial stabi¬lity of a user’s digital bank account,” paliwa¬nag pa niya.

Kasama sa naghain ng resolusyon ay sina Rep. Jocelyn P. Tulfo, Ralph Wendell P. Tulfo, Edvic G. Yap at Eric Go Yap.