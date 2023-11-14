Sharon, Kiko durog ang puso sa pagkamatay ng alaga

Nagdurugo ang puso ng pamilya ni Sharon Cuneta. At may kinalaman nga `yon sa pagkamatay ng mahal na mahal nilang si Bea.

“Good day today. Tired but happy. Although our family is in mourning… we lost Kakie’s beagle Bea who would have turned 17 on January 7…,” sabi ni Sharon.

Sa kasunod na photo na pinost niya ay makikita nga si Bea na wala nang buhay. At ramdam na ramdam mo nga ang masakit na pinagdaraanan ng pamilya niya Cuneta-Pangilinan.

“All our hearts at home are so heavy… sour oldest dog, Bea, a gift to Kakie from her late Ninong Mitch when she was only 7 years old, crossed the rainbow bridge yesterday morning at her vet’s who did everything he could to prolong her life a little bit more… I really have no words and we’ve all been crying since yesterday so I will let Miel’s post express how we are all feeling… kindly pray especially for Kakie who is so far away and just lost her first best friend, please…

“Thank you so much. We will love you forever, our baby Bea… Run free now…,” saad pa ni Sharon.

At heto nga ang ni-repost ni Sharon na post naman ni Miel Pangilinan.

“Good dog.

“I was just a baby when you arrived. I’ve known you since I could know anything at all. I grew up with you, from when your coat was bright and amber until it faded to white more and more each year.

“You loved Frankie the same amount if not more than I do. Do you remember how the two of you used to run?

“You were old and you were hurting and when you left us dad carried you like you were a baby again. Your arms were tucked up to your chest and your ears flopped over dad’s elbows.

“I remember getting scolded for playing with your ears when I was younger, but yesterday dad left one open so you could listen to ate’s voice before you left.

“I used to give you lots of treats because you’d roll over or sit if I asked you to. I’m sorry I didn’t bring any when I came to visit. I’m sorry for playing with your tail when I was younger. I held you and pet you as gently as I could the day before you went.

“All the dogs started barking after you died. Even they felt the weight of your loss, the huge hole you’d left. Even they needed to grieve for you, the same way i now cry and cry and cry.

“I hope the food is good and your bed is warm and your rubber ball is red and the forests are full of trees to run around and sniff at to your heart’s content up there. I’ll see you again when I see you.

“Rest well, Bea…,” ang madamdaming mensahe ni Miel.

Sa kasunod na photo ay makikita naman si former Senator Kiko Pangilinan na karga-karga si Bea, at malungkot na malungkot.

“The first two photos were taken yesterday just after Bea passed… Daddy was crying too…the next are when she was a puppy and then just before her Mama Kakie left for New York last August…We love you so very much our beautiful Bea…We will never stop missing you,” saad pa ni Sharon.

Well, iba talaga ang sakit kapag ang alaga mo na tinuring mong anak ang nawala sa piling mo.