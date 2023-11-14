Neil Etheridge, Azkals sasabak sa qualifiers ng 2026 World Cup

BALIK sa trabaho ang Philippine Azkals sa inaasam na pagtatanggol sa home turf sa ikalawang round ng World Cup at Asian Cup Preliminary Joint Qualifiers ngayong linggo sa makasaysayang Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Pamumunuan ang Azkals ng team captain at goal keeper na si Neil Etheridge na inihayag ng Philippine Football Federation (PFF) noong Miyerkoles pati ang 26-man roster para sa unang dalawang laban nito sa FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Makakaharap ng Pilipinas ang Vietnam sa Nobyembre 16 at ang Indonesia sa Nobyembre 21 sa Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Asam nina Etheridge kasama ang mga mainstay na sina Manny Ott, Patrick Reichelt, Mike Ott, Kenshiro Daniels, OJ Portia at Daisuke Sato na maipakitang muli ang makasaysayang pagwawagi ng koponan na minsang nag-angat sa bansa bilang isa sa mga papaangat sa Asya..

“It’s a good mixture of experienced mainstays for a long time and young well-developing talents brought on by the recent performances of Philippine clubs in AFC competitions,” sabi ni men’s national team head coach Michael Weiss.

“It gives us reason to be optimistic for our first World Cup qualifier matches against Vietnam and Indonesia.”

“A very important factor is the enthusiasm and support of the 12th man. “We hope the fans come in numbers to the stadium, and be part of history,” sabi pa nito.

Ang koponan ay binubuo nina Etheridge, Kevin Ray Hansen, Patrick Phillip Deyto, Simone Rota, Carlos Alberto Martinez de Murga, Jefferson David Tabinas, Christian Rontini, Jesse Thomas Curran, Daisuke Sato, Santiago Rublico, Dennis Villanueva, Simen Alexander Lyngbo, Pocholo Bugas, Jose Elmer Porteria, Manuel Ott, Mike Rigoberto Ott, Oskari Kekkonen, Kevin Ingreso, Mikel Justin Baas, Patrick Reichelt, Bienvenido Marañon, Audie Menzi, Marwin Janver Angeles, Jesus Joaquin Melliza, Kenshiro Michael Daniels, at Stephan Markus Schröck

(Lito Oredo)